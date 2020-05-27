Kremlin expects COVID-19 situation to improve further before Victory Parade

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects the coronavirus situation in the country to improve further before June 24 when Russia will hold the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Speaking about the parade, we are talking about June 24 and still there is a month ahead of this date," the Kremlin spokesman said.

‘We see that the [coronavirus] situation is developing and it is developing in Moscow as well. Moreover, a positive trend is observed. That is why, we believe that the situation will undergo further changes over a month and corresponding adjustments will be made [to the lockdown regime in Moscow]," Peskov said.