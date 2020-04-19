China reports 16 new coronavirus infections over last 24 hours

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The number of cases of new type of coronavirus infection in China raised by 16 in the last 24 hours, the State Committee on Hygiene and Healthcare of China reported on Sunday. According to the authorities, nine of 16 cases were imported into the country.

Over the last day, none of the infected day has died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the committee added.

Since December 2019, the number of infections totaled 82, 735. Recently, there have been only few local cases of infection in the territory of China. Most infected people come from abroad. In total, 1,575 infected people who arrived from abroad were recorded in China. By now 728 of them have already recovered.

As the epidemiological situation in the country improves, economic activities are intensifying. However, the authorities maintain strict security measures. Special rules still apply to regulate people’s behavior in public places during the pandemic. The national statistics agencies continue to take into account carriers of the virus without symptoms and without the disease they cause. To date, there are 999 such people in China, 44 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to recent data, over 8,600 people who had close contact with the infected are under the supervision of local physicians. There are also 48 suspected coronavirus quarantined people in the country. According to doctors, 85 patients suffer a severe form of the disease.

An outbreak caused by the new coronavirus disease was recorded at the end of December 2019 in Central China. On March 11, the World Health Organization recognized it as a pandemic.