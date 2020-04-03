Russian PM highlights need to ensure safety of health workers combating coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. There is a need to ensure the safety of health workers combating the coronavirus, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a joint meeting of the government’s coordination center and the State Council’s working group for coronavirus response efforts on Friday.
"As for the fight against the dangerous disease, it is particularly important to protect doctors and nurses who combat the disease every day and bravely do their professional duties," he said.
The prime minister also emphasized the need "to do everything possible to create safe conditions for medical workers and make sure that hospitals in Russian regions have all key specialists." In this regard, Mishustin mentioned infectious disease doctors, pulmonologists and anesthesiologists who "do most of the hardest work."
So far, a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 281 patients having recovered from the virus. The country’s latest data indicates 34 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.