Russian PM highlights need to ensure safety of health workers combating coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. There is a need to ensure the safety of health workers combating the coronavirus, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a joint meeting of the government’s coordination center and the State Council’s working group for coronavirus response efforts on Friday.

"As for the fight against the dangerous disease, it is particularly important to protect doctors and nurses who combat the disease every day and bravely do their professional duties," he said.