Russia to send evacuation planes to China’s Hubei on February 3

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russia will send the Aerospace Forces’ planes, tasked with evacuating 130 Russian nationals, to the Chinese city of Wuhan on February 3, Deputy Prime Minister and coronavirus prevention HQ head Tatiana Golikova said during the operational meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"We’ve taken measures to evacuate our citizens from Hubei province. On the order of the Supreme Commander [President Vladimir Putin - TASS], a group of Aerospace Forces' planes will be sent to the province to Hubei's Wuhan to transport our citizens," Golikova said. "We estimate that slightly more than 130 citizens [will be evacuated], but this number keeps changing."