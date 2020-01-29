US embassy apologizes for saying Auschwitz death camp was liberated by Americans

TASS, January 29. The US embassy in Denmark has offered apologies on Wednesday for posting a tweet which falsely asserted that the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp was liberated by American soldiers back in 1945.

"Yesterday, we inadvertently wrote that US troops liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau. It was of course liberated by Soviet troops. We acknowledge the important contributions of all Allied Forces during WWII and remember the 6 million Jews who perished during the Holocaust," the US embassy said via Twitter.