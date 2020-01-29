Russia launches screening of all tourists returning from China for coronavirus

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s consumer watchdog, Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), has begun screening all Russian tourists arriving from China in Russian airports for coronavirus, the agency’s press service said Wednesday.

"Rospotrebnadzor has launched screening of all Russian tourists returning from China in airports for coronavirus infection on January 28 which was met with full understanding and cooperation of Russian citizens," the statement reads.

Moreover, the watchdog’s consultative center provided services of Russian-Chinese interpreters to quickly gather information from people who are suspected of having contracted coronavirus.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhah - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

By Wednesday, the total number of identified infections had exceeded 6,000 people with 130 deaths reported. The virus was transmitted to 15 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring an international one.