TASS, January 28. The death toll among Chinese citizens who died of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV has soared to 106, AFP news agency reported citing authorities in China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak started in its capital Wuhan.

According to local authorities, 24 people died in the Hubei province over the past day. A total of 1,291 new cases of the disease have been registered there. Earlier reports said some 1,423 people had been infected in the Hubei province.