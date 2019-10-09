Military ecologists collect more than 4,500 tonnes of scrap metal in Arctic

TASS, October 9. Over the five years, the Central Military District’s ecology platoon has collected more than 4,500 tonnes of scrap in the Arctic’s territories controlled by the Defense Ministry, the military district’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Over the five years, the platoon has collected more than 4,500 tonnes of scrap metal," the press service reported. "In 2019 only, the military ecologists have collected and piled more than 1,500 tonnes of metal, which is ten percent ahead of the plan."

The platoon worked in the Arctic zone near Norilsk, the Krasnoyarsk Region. The platoon’s personnel are 30 servicemen, having about ten items of equipment, including graders, cranes and a press.

The clean-up is organized under the federal ecology program to 2025. From 2015, the military have been working on Novaya Zemlya, on the Kotelny and Wrangel islands, and in Norilsk, collecting waste, which is mostly scrap metal.