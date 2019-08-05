Russian realist painter Ilya Repin was born on August 5, 1844. He studied drawing at the school of military topographers, and then mastered icon painting. The artist entered the Academy of Arts in St. Petersburg from the second time, and soon after graduating, he returned there as a teacher. His major works include such masterpieces as Barge Haulers on the Volga, Reply of the Zaporozhian Cossacks, Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan, Religious Procession in Kursk Governorate and the Ceremonial Meeting of the State Council on May 7, 1901. TASS recalls one of the most remarkable members of the Russian realistic school of painting.
Russia marks 175th birthday of renowned realist painter Ilya Repin
August 5, 2019 marks the 175th anniversary of the birth of Ilya Repin, one of the most prominent Russian realist artists
Russian painter Ilya Repin in his studio in Penaty, Repin’s estate in Kuokkala, Finland, 1920© Pyotr Otsup/TASS
Ilya Repin working on a self-portrait at his Penaty estate, 1914© TASS
Russian writer Leo Tolstoy and painter Ilya Repin in Yasnaya Polyana, Tolstoy's house in Tula region, 1908© TASS
Painter Ilya Repin and his children in St. Petersburg, 1887© TASS
Rusisan art critic Vladimir Stasov, painter Ilya Repin and writer Maxim Gorky in Kuokkala, 1904
Russian painter Ilya Repin in his Penaty estate, Kuokkala, 1914© TASS
Repin's working room, 1962© V. Fedoseyev/TASS
Memorial plaque in Penaty Estate Museum of Ilya Repin, 1949© N.Karavayev/TASS
