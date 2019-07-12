Putin orders to establish Zhores Alferov Scholarship

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian government to establish Zhores Alferov Scholarship for young scientists. The decree was published on Friday on the official web portal of legal information.

The president ordered "to establish 10 personal Zhores Alferov Scholarships for young scientists in the sphere of physics and nanotechnologies starting from 2020."

The head of state also ordered "to settle the issue of assigning Zhores Alferov’s name to the federal state budgetary higher educational and scientific institution ‘St. Petersburg National Research Academic University of the Russian Academy of Sciences.’"

The president recommended that St. Petersburg’s government should make a memorial plaque devoted to the Nobel prize winner.

Zhores Alferov

Alferov was born on March 15, 1930, in Vitebsk. After school graduation he enrolled in St. Petersburg Electronic Technical Institute without entrance examinations, graduated it with honors in 1952. In 1972, he was elected corresponding member of the Soviet Union’s Academy of Sciences and in 1979 he became academician.

In 2000, Zhores Alferov and American scientists Jack Kilby and Herbert Kroemer were awarded Nobel Prize in Physics. Alferov and Kroemer received it for developing semiconductor heterostructures used in high-speed-and opto-electronics and Kilby was awarded for his part in the invention of the integrated circuit.

In 2001, the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly gave Alferov the freedom of the city. Zhores Alferov died overnight into March 2, 2019, aged 88.