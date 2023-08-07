Russian defense ministry satellite put into orbit

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian defense ministry’s satellite that was launched earlier on Monday from the Plesetsk spaceport in Russia’s northwestern Arkhangelsk Region has been put into orbit, the ministry said.

"The spacecraft was put into the designated orbit by a Fregat booster as scheduled and taken under the control of the Russian space forces’ ground means," it said. "The satellite’s onboard systems are operating routinely. The spacecraft was given the number Cosmos-2569."

According to the ministry, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket was launched without incident.

According to a letter from the commander of the Russian space forces and deputy commander-in-chief of the aerospace force that was posted on the website of the administration of the village of Safronovsky in the Arkhangelsk Region, the launch of the Glonass-K2 navigation satellite was set for August 7.