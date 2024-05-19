Putin orders to send rescuers to assist in search for Raisi’s helicopter — aide

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to send two planes and helicopters with a group of 50 rescuers to aid in the search for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter, which made a hard landing earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Igor Levitin said during a phone call with First Vice President of Iran Muhammad Mukhbar.

"Under Putin’s orders, two modern planes and several helicopters carrying 50 mountaineer rescuers will depart to Tabriz [in the northwestern part of Iran] within one hour," Levitin said, according to Tasnim.

Raisi’s helicopter made a hard landing in the northwestern part of Iran; it also carried Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.