US Pegasus rocket debris to approach space station on December 3 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. A fragment of a US Pegasus rocket will fly at a distance of 5.4 km from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday afternoon, the press office of the Russian space agency Roscosmos reported on Wednesday.

"A stage fragment of a Pegasus carrier rocket launched in 1994 will approach the International Space Station on the afternoon of December 3. According to the data of the Main Information and Analysis Center of the Automated Warning System of Hazardous Situations in near-Earth Space, the object is expected to approach the ISS at a minimum distance of 5.4 km at 13:33 Moscow time on Friday," the statement says.

As of December 1, no decision has been made on the need to carry out an avoidance maneuver, Roscosmos said.

The information was provided by the Main Information and Analysis Center of the Automated Warning System of Hazardous Situations in near-Earth Space of TsNIImash, the Roscosmos head research institute.

"Specialists of the Flight Control Center and the Main Information and Analysis Center continue keeping the situation under control," the space agency said.

The last time that space debris approached the ISS was on the morning of November 25, when a US Falcon 9 rocket fragment flew at a distance of more than 5 km from the orbital outpost.