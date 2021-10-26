Russia believes that 1967 Outer Space Treaty applicable to Moon’s resources, diplomat says

UNITED NATIONS, October 26. /TASS/. Russia proceeds from the premise that the principles and norms of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty are fully applicable with regards to the resources on the Moon and other celestial bodies, Representative of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Gloria Agaronova said on Monday at the fourth committee of the United Nations General Assembly.

The diplomat noted the importance of "developing extensive international cooperation on the issues of exploring and using space with the key role of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and based on the universally accepted principles and norms of the international space law codified, in particular, in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty." Russia supports "a comprehensive discussion of the subject of developing and using space resources within the framework of the UN General Assembly and its space committee," she added.

"The artificial fast-tracking of the coordination of the rules and standards of activities in the sphere of space resources outside of the committee is fraught with serious risks," the Russian diplomat said, adding that Russia proceeds from the premise that "the principles and norms of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty are fully applicable with regards to space resources, including resources of the Moon and other celestial bodies."

The diplomat noted that Russia welcomes the applications by Angola, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Panama and Slovenia to join the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space as full-fledged members.