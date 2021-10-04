Two Soyuz-2 rockets enough to orbit lunar navigation, communication satellites

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Two Soyuz-2 space rockets will be enough to orbit a lunar navigation system consisting of twelve satellites, according to a presentation conducted by the general designer of the space rocket corporation Energia, associate member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Solovyov at the conference entitled Scientific Space of the 21st Century: Challenges, Solutions, Breakthroughs at the RAS Space Research Institute in Moscow on Monday.

"The number of navigation satellites will be 12, the orbit's radius, 6,000 kilometers, and inclination, 90 degrees. Two normal planes, perpendicular to each other, six satellites in each plane, orbited by two delivery vehicles Soyuz-2," as follows from a slide shown during the presentation.

Earlier, the CEO of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems, Nikolai Testoyedov, said the question of creating a navigation system for the Moon had been thoroughly examined and all relevant computations made. He explained that a future lunar navigation system would enable explorers to find their location on the Moon's surface.