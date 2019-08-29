Russia interested in developing contacts with CERN, says PM

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia is interested in developing contacts with the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government meeting on Thursday before submitting a cooperation agreement with CERN for ratification by the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house).

"I have recently been there. I saw how work is organized, spoke with researchers. Of course, it is impressing," he told the government members. He noted that Russia had been successfully cooperating with CERN for decades.

"We are interested in continuing and developing these contacts," he stressed, adding that the agreement lays down a legal framework for that.

Established in 1954, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, or CERN, is a European scientific organization focusing on fundamental research in the sphere of particle physics. Headquartered in Geneva, the organization now has 23 member states. Russia enjoys the observer status.

In April 2019, the Russian government signed a cooperation agreement with CERN to upgrade the existing collaboration format between Russia and CERN. The agreement provides for Russia’s wider participation in the organization’s activities and CERN’s participation in projects in Russia.