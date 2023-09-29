Russian parliamentary delegation to visit China in late 2023 — first deputy speaker

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A delegation of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, will visit China in late 2023, the chamber’s First Deputy Speaker Ivan Melnikov has said.

"The upcoming period will be full of important events, offering us a plenty of opportunities to further strengthen our relations," he said at a reception to mark the 74th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Russia and China. "Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in October to participate in the third high-level forum of the One Belt - One Road initiative. Towards the end of the year, a delegation of the Russian State Duma will visit China."

The lawmaker also mentioned the next year’s summit of BRICS, to which both Russia and China are members. The event will held in Russia’s Volga area city of Kazan in 2024.

In this regard, the prominent member of the Russian parliament urged "to use these opportunities to improve the already existing formats [of cooperation] and invent new ones.".