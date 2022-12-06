Russian citizen Martynov, convicted in US, to be released on December 20 — lawyer

WASHINGTON, December 7. /TASS/. Russian citizen Yury Martyshev, convicted in the United States on charges of cybercrime, will be released on December 20 and deported to Russia shortly after, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told TASS on Tuesday.

"His federal term expires on December 20. After that, he will be handed over to immigration authorities for subsequent deportation to Russia," Tarasov said.

"Naturally, we remain in touch with the deportation authority in order to speed up his return, and also with Russian diplomats, in order to finalize documents necessary for his return," the lawyer added. "Although I have no exact dates or timeframes, but I hope that he will return home soon after his sentence is served, shortly after December 20."

Latvia extradited Martyshev, suspected of cybercrimes, to the United States in July 2017. The man pleaded guilty to two counts on his indictment, and the rest of the charges against him were dropped as part of the plea deal. In April 2019, he was sentenced to six years and six months behind bars. His time in pretrial custody and good behavior in detention were credited toward the sentence, so Martyshev’s factual jail term was around three years and six months.