Russian minister discusses Sputnik V production with Hungarian pharmaceutical companies

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Friday met with executives of Hungarian pharmaceutical companies to discuss issues of possible organization of the production of Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccines in Hungary, Murashko’s aide Alexei Kuznetsov told journalists.

"As part of the visit [to Budapest], the Russian minister held a meeting with representatives of Hungary’s pharmaceutical sector to discuss a number of promising areas of cooperation, including issues of possible organization of the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine," he said.

Apart from that, the Russian minister met with Hungarian Minister of Human Resources Miklos Kasler. "The ministers discussed efforts to combat the novel coronavirus infection, as well as joint projects in the public health sector. Thus, they discussed issues of the organization of medical assistance to children and development of oncological assistance," Kuznetsov said.

Hungary is the first European Union nation to express interest in the Russian vaccine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier in the day his country was looking at localizing part of the Russian vaccine production on its territory.