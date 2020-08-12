Russian Direct Investment Fund, Brazil agree to advance Russian coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW, August 12./TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Brazil’s Parana state have agreed on cooperation to advance Russia’s 'Sputnik V' Covid-19 vaccine, the fund said in a press release.

Within the framework of a strategic cooperation agreement, the fund and pharmaceutical enterprises of the Brazilian state will organize the production of the vaccine and its supply to Brazil and other Latin American countries.

Shortly, the RDIF and the N.F. Gamalei Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology will be ready to provide the Parana Institute of Technology (Tecpar) with the results of clinical tests of the vaccine and technological protocols for its production.