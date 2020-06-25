{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Trump’s Kosovo plan and a SWIFT embargo for Russia, China in the cards

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 25
© AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

 

Kommersant: Russia, Serbia deliberate US plan on Kosovo ahead of talks in Washington

The Trump administration plans to put forward its deal on Kosovo to Belgrade and Pristina at a meeting in Washington D.C. later this week. Its cornerstone is the so-called "Shenzhen formula," which stipulates the creation of an economic union between Serbia and Kosovo. This move takes its cue from a similar special zone in China, Kommersant writes. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will fly to Washington D.C. after a meeting in the Kremlin with Vladimir Putin, who shared his advice and analysis on Kosovo ahead of the upcoming talks in the US, the Serbian leader said.

Read also
Lavrov cautions against giving artificial boost to Kosovo settlement

The talks in the US capital on Kosovo scheduled for June 27 were praised as a breakthrough. They are aimed not just at reviving the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue but also at laying the basis for normalizing relations between Belgrade and Pristina. The presidents and prime ministers of Serbia and Kosovo - Aleksandar Vucic with Ana Brnabic and Hashim Thaci with Avdullah Hoti have been invited to the meeting in the White House.

"The US obviously expects to author the formula for resuming Serbian-Kosovo dialogue in order to declare the start of normalizing ties between Belgrade and Pristina under its mediation. The key and most challenging settlement issues - the political ones - will apparently be left for the EU," a European diplomatic source told the newspaper. The Europeans will be able to clarify the intentions of Serbia and Kosovo ahead of the summit by Thursday. On that day, the Serbian president and Kosovo’s prime minister are scheduled to hold talks with the EU leadership in Brussels.

However, ahead of his visit to Washington D.C. the Serbian head of state’s contacts with the Russian leadership had much greater importance for Vucic. The talks with Putin in the Kremlin were held on June 23 and a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took place in Belgrade on June 18. The two official visits focused on Kosovo and the upcoming negotiations in the US. So, the Serbian leader is coming to the US after receiving evaluations, advice and warnings from Moscow. Whether Vucic is ready to follow them will become clear as soon as he returns from the US, the newspaper says.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: China, Russia bracing for SWIFT Iran-scenario embargo

An Iran-sanction-style financial blockade, like being switched off from the international payment network SWIFT - does not seem too far-fetched for major economic powers that find themselves clashing with Washington. Chinese officials have announced that Beijing should start really getting ready for this. Meanwhile, the Russian Finance Ministry is in upbeat mood, recalling that over the past six years of sanctions, Moscow has been building up its financial system. Obviously, Moscow does not believe in this gloomy outcome despite new threats by US Republican Congressmen to switch Russia off from SWIFT, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Many experts are also skeptical about this scenario, the newspaper says. "SWIFT is itself absolutely against these sanctions since the payment system could lose a huge number of clients because a contract on connecting to SWIFT is signed with each bank separately, not the country," Deputy Chairperson at Alpari center Natalya Milchakova explained. "In this case, the US could face severing ties with the EU or the US should impose its sanctions on SWIFT and threaten by switching off American banks." Iran conducts transactions through banks in other countries, but they don’t have such a big banking sector as do Russia or China, the expert noted.

Russia is ranked second in the world after the US in terms of users of the SWIFT system, chief analyst at Alor Broker company Alexei Antonov said. Russia’s key export item is hydrocarbons and this means both vulnerability and strength for the Russian economy. The Russian market is too important for Western countries to introduce such measures, noted Irina Kapitanova, a board member at the Opora Rossii lobby group.

Over the past six years of being under sanctions, Russia has undertaken a range of measures. In particular, the Central Bank established a national payment system known as Mir, stepped up international cooperation and actively developed the international market. However, experts declined to evaluate whether the measures were enough and Russia’s financial system was ready in case the US carried out its threats.

 

Kommersant: North Korea drops war plans against South, seeks dialogue

Pyongyang is halting preparations for military action against South Korea and is scaling back its propaganda campaign against Seoul. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally announced his surprise decision to abandon a military scenario against the South on Wednesday after a meeting with the country’s military leadership. Shortly after, North Korean media publications on South Korea changed their tone. Pyongyang’s reconciliation gestures are aimed at preserving the window of opportunities for dialogue with Seoul, which could be closed after South Korean President Moon Jae-in steps down and a new leader assumes power, who could talk with Pyongyang from the position of force, Kommersant writes.

Read also
North Korean leader halts military action plans against South Korea

The North Korean leader reinforced his reputation as an unpredictable politician by making another U-turn in relations with the South, the paper says. The latest Cold War between the two Koreas lasted for two weeks and ended as suddenly as it began. The conflict kicked off on June 6 when South Korea’s NGOs, created by North Korean defectors, sent anti-government leaflets to the North. Although the media attack ran counter to Seoul’s line towards normalizing ties with Pyongyang, the South Korean authorities failed to thwart it.

Meanwhile, it’s noteworthy that the speedy curtailing of ties between Seoul and Pyongyang came without Kim’s direct participation, according to the paper. The North Korean president met with his South Korean counterpart three times over the past two years. The latest steps by the North Korean leader show that he still seeks to maintain the window of opportunities for cooperation with the South given that Moon Jae-in has been demonstrating much greater patience towards his northern neighbor than his predecessors.

In May 2022, South Korea is due to hold a new presidential election, where a candidate from the conservative opposition could win. Thus, Seoul could return to the previous line towards containing Pyongyang. Given this, the North Korean leader apparently seeks to take advantage of the chance to foster ties with the South, which still exists now, but might disappear in two years, according to the newspaper.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkmenistan accuses US of fake news on coronavirus

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed a statement by the US Embassy in Ashgabat on the coronavirus in the Central Asian country as fake news. The US diplomatic mission earlier issued an advisory to US citizens in the country to observe safety measures and protect themselves from the coronavirus infection. The Turkmen authorities responded by shutting down the Ashgabat American Center and American Corners in Mary, Turkmenabat and Dashoguz.

Turkmenistan’s top authorities keep denying the presence of COVID-19 in the country, citing the effectiveness of its measures to prevent the infection, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Meanwhile, it is becoming harder to hide the spread of the coronavirus in Turkmenistan. Doctors on condition of anonymity told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty about the coronavirus outbreak and that the situation was getting out of control. However, the authorities have not yet taken any steps.

Andrei Kazantsev, a research fellow at the MGIMO Center for International Studies, told the paper that Turkmenistan remained the world’s only country refusing to recognize the coronavirus outbreak on its soil. This is largely related to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, who describes himself as a prominent specialist in medicine. "He is indeed a Doctor of Medicine and used to be a good dentist. It is believed that during his rule a very good medical system was created. So, recognizing any crisis in the healthcare sector would automatically deal a blow to Turkmenistan and Berdimuhamedow’s reputation. The country’s leadership obviously thinks so." In fact, the opposite thing is happening - now the world has developed a negative attitude towards those countries and leaders who are not serious about the epidemic, the expert said.

Meanwhile, Ashgabat is not afraid of spoiling relations by blaming the US for spreading fake news because it understands that there is not much to lose. "Under Donald Trump the US is steering clear due to its domestic social turmoil and the economy. Besides, their interest in Central Asia is declining," Kazantsev noted. The only blow could be dealt to the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline, in which the US still has a political interest, seeing it as a project that bypasses Russia. However, the construction issue is unlikely to be solved soon due to other reasons, which are not related to the COVID-19 crisis.

 

Vedomosti: Russians, Americans unlikely to travel to Europe by late August

The European Union is drafting a plan on opening its borders starting July 1. An entry ban could remain in place for visitors from the United States, Brazil, Russia and India, where the biggest number of COVID-19 cases has been recorded, Vedomosti writes. According to the plan drawn up by the European Commission, the EU will open borders to travelers from nearly 50 countries, which have gotten the coronavirus infection spread under control. The list will be reviewed every two weeks and new countries could be added there if the situation improves.

Read also
Kremlin slams as absurd EU accusations of coronavirus disinformation campaigns

The remaining entry ban for US citizens is a blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of Trump’s handling of the virus in the United States. Meanwhile, European countries could disagree with Brussels’ recommendations, Director of Europe Insight Andrei Kulikov told the newspaper. "Of course, countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece are very interested in permitting international travel again, and as soon as possible. But I don’t think it will come to a conflict. Governments and relevant agencies strive to coordinate work so that the recommendations take into account the interests of the widest possible group of countries."

However, it is important that each country still has the right to impose anti-coronavirus restrictions such as a 14-day quarantine or medical control at airports, the expert noted. Here, the measures will differ regardless of the European Commission’s recommendations. As for Russia, the EU could cancel the entry ban by the end of summer, Kulikov said. "Some countries have already announced that they are waiting for tourists from Russia. But the optimistic scenario is possible only in one case: if the figures of new infections are on the decline here [in Russia] and there [in the EU]."

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Moscow, US debate New START in Vienna and Russian economy slowly reopens
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 23
Read more
Trump decides to terminate China trade deal over coronavirus, says trade adviser
It is decided amid growing conviction of intelligence officials that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan lab
Read more
Russian, Serbian leaders discuss Kosovo, Balkans
Read more
Russia ready to sign new deal with Turkey on S-400 air defense systems
Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase the air defense missile systems from Russia
Read more
Latest drones to arrive for Russia’s air base in Kyrgyzstan by year-end
On February 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on ratifying a protocol on amendments to the agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on Russia’s integrated military base that will make it possible to deploy a squad of unmanned aerial vehicles at the base
Read more
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
China Trade Deal is ‘fully intact’, confirms President Trump
"Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreemen!" the president blogged on Twitter
Read more
Russia confirms readiness for de-escalation in relations with NATO, says senior diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko recalled that in the military sphere Russia formulated a number of specific proposals for pulling military exercises back away from the Russia-NATO border line
Read more
Syria’s Assad to remain in power for as long as people want him to — Foreign Minister
According to Syria's top diplomat, Washington seeks to impose upon Syrians a Constitution that favors the "American and the Israeli views"
Read more
Victory Parade over in Moscow
More than 20 units of equipment were seen in the parade for the first time ever
Read more
Three types of Pantsyr air defense systems to roll across Red Square on June 24
This year, over 20 weapon systems will roll across Moscow’s Red Square for the first time
Read more
Russia delivers anti-drone systems to Central Asia
Negotiations with five more countries on the deliveries of anti-drone systems are underway, according to the provider
Read more
Trump vowed to exit NATO because members supported Nord Stream 2, says Bolton
This is what Bolton says in his latest book entitled: The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir
Read more
US expects to get along with Russia despite plans to deploy troops in Poland — Trump
"I think it sends a very strong signal to Russia, but I think that a stronger signal sent to Russia is the fact that Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars to purchase energy from Russia through the pipeline," he said
Read more
North Korean leader halts military action plans against South Korea
Kim presided over a preliminary Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea through a video conference
Read more
Losses of Russian economy from pandemic less than in other countries — Central Bank
The current forecast of the Bank of Russia suggests a 4-6% decline in GDP in 2020
Read more
Indian defense minister arrives in Moscow
The plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-3 airport
Read more
Chinese woman detained after five newborn babies found in Moscow apartment
The infants were born via surrogacy for Chinese nationals, a source said
Read more
Kremlin says understands leaders who won’t be able to attend Victory Parade in Moscow
The Kremlin expects about ten heads of state to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow
Read more
Press review: Germany shifts from US friend to foe and will the UN stop Israeli annexation
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 18
Read more
Russia to complete trials of air defense missile target simulator by autumn
The trials had to be postponed due to the pandemic
Read more
Past three months drastically changed Russians’ lifestyle, says Putin
According to the Russian president, strict restrictions allowed the country to hold back the peak of coronavirus epidemic by 1.5-2 months, which saved tens of thousands of lives
Read more
President of Kyrgyzstan leaving Russia due to COVID-19 cases documented in his delegation
Sooronbay Jeenbekov did not attend the celebratory events on Red Square, according to earlier data
Read more
COVID-19 case count in Russia approaches 600,000
The daily increase rate is 1,25%
Read more
Putin says Russia will never forget allies’ contribution to victory over Nazi Germany
Read more
Russia excludes no steps on its part at conference on Open Skies Treaty — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat stressed that the key condition for Russia’s participation in the treaty was a possibility to survey the United States’ territories
Read more
Putin urges citizens to stay vigilant before coronavirus vaccine production begins
Currently, 14 Russian federal research centers are working on creating the coronavirus vaccine and the clinical trials of the first samples have begun, the Russian president informed
Read more
Venezuela grateful to Russia for establishing dialogue with opposition — foreign minister
The country's top diplomat said that over the past years Russia lent a helping hand to Caracas to help Venezuela overcome sanctions and the unlawful blockade of the republic
Read more
Russia tests high-resolution compact aircraft radar
The new small-size station mounted on a light plane, a drone or a helicopter is designated for a radar survey of the terrain in any weather conditions
Read more
Trump’s envoy for arms control praises Vienna talks as ‘very positive’
Billingslea told about detailed discussions of full-range of nuclear topics
Read more
Kremlin comments on Bolton’s ‘assessments’ of Putin
It is possible to agree with some but not all of them, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Putin visits Defense Ministry’s main cathedral near Moscow
The Russian leader toured the cathedral and attended a prayer service
Read more
Press review: Moscow, US debate New START in Vienna and Russian economy slowly reopens
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 23
Read more
Situation in Ukraine about to reach dead end, says Russian senior diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Russia is paring no effort to establish direct dialogue between Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk but, "regrettably, the situation is about to reach a dead-end"
Read more
Putin says impossible to imagine world’s future, if Red Army had not defended it
The Russian president stated that it is important to remember that the Soviet people had borne the brunt of the struggle against Nazism
Read more
Press review: Will Egypt, Turkey clash over Libya and can Russia return spooked investors
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 22th
Read more
Putin says his circle cannot include those who do not believe in Russia
The Russian president said earlier that he feels very comfortable among ordinary people as he was born into a working-class family
Read more
Putin to address nation on June 23, coronavirus and economy on agenda
The president will make his address at about 15:00 Moscow time on Tuesday
Read more
Russia, India, China to oppose destructive actions of other states, says Lavrov
According to him, the parties "in detail reviewed the situation on the world arena mainly through the prism of the coronavirus epidemic outbreak but also more broadly"
Read more
Russia delivers four Mi-35M helicopters to Kazakhstan
In addition to its primary combat designation, the Mi-35M may be used to transport personnel and cargo and to evacuate the sick, according to the Kazakh Defense Ministry
Read more
Admiral Makarov frigate passing through Black Sea straits into Mediterranean
The Admiral Makarov is due to join the standing naval force, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
Read more
US was aware its INF-related demands addressed to Russia were unrealistic — Bolton
The former US national security advisor recalls he recommended to Trump to try to agree with Russia on a simultaneous pullout from the INF Treaty
Read more
Supersonic business jet can have flight range up to 8,000 km — Tupolev Company
The terms of reference for the demo airplane and the demo aircraft should be developed in 2020-2022 in the best case scenario, according to the company
Read more
Lavrov notes progress in Russian-Venezuelan energy and military cooperation
Russia welcomes the recent agreements between the Venezuelan government and opposition on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian top diplomat told his Venezuelan counterpart
Read more
Foreign leaders arriving in Moscow to attend Victory Parade
Among those who have already arrived in Moscow are Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Serbian President Aleksanadar Vucic, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Read more
Pressure on Iran runs counter to claims of commitment to nuclear deal — Russian diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, adoption of the IAEA Board of Governors resolution on Iran was not dictated by the real state of affairs in terms of applying guarantees in Iran
Read more
Ukraine to review, axe treaties with Russia
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Bondar also noted that Kiev is not going down the path of "radical and emotional steps" which can affect its citizens
Read more
Putin: Russia open for dialogue on creating reliable global security system
The countries can protect the world "against new dangerous threats" only if they act together, the Russian leader said
Read more
Victory Parades across Russia are over
Other kinds of festivities to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory are also observed across Russia, including ceremonial processions
Read more
Syria’s air defenses repelling missile attacks on Hama outskirts - SANA
Earlier, the Israeli Air Defense allegedly attacked army positions in As-Suwayda and Deir ez-Zor
Read more