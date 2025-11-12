Around 100% of settlements between Russia, Kazakhstan made in national currencies — Putin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Around 100% of settlements between Russia and Kazakhstan are conducted in national currencies now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"We have achieved that almost 100% of settlements are made in national currencies, which is a great joy for us since it creates conditions of stability for economic participants," Putin said.

Companies from Kazakhstan are expanding their operations and actively working in Russia, he said, adding that the countries in this area have good prospects because there are planned projects worth "tens of billions of dollars if you calculate in dollar terms."

"We actively work internationally and are members of our regional organizations," Putin noted.