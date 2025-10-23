Russian troops strike energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over past day

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy infrastructure of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage sites and deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy facilities used to support the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,580 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,580 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 195 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 145 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 535 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 390 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 85 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Varachino, Iskriskovshchina, Kondratovka, Korchakovka and Leninskoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Dergachi in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 15 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Shapkovka, Kupyansk, Kurilovka and Senkovo in the Kharkov Region, Drobyshevo and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, 16 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dronovka, Ivanopolye, Pazeno, Seversk and Fyodorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 145 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Western-made 155mm artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 535 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 535 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Grishino, Dimitrov, Zolotoi Kolodez and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 535 personnel, a tank, four NATO armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 390 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 390 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Yegorovka and Orestopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vishnyovoye and Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 390 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and two counterbattery radar stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 85 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 85 Ukrainian troops and an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka, Primorskoye and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka and Belozerka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 85 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 15 motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 293 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs in past 24 hours

Russian air defense forces shot down 293 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs and 293 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 91,983 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,630 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,605 multiple rocket launchers, 30,725 field artillery guns and mortars and 44,642 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.