Trump refrains from escalating pressure on Russia for at least some time — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev identified US President Donald Trump’s refusal to increase pressure on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine as one of the outcomes of the Alaska summit.

"1. A full-fledged mechanism for high-level meetings between Russia and the US has been restored. It is peaceful, free of ultimatums or threats. 2. The Russian president presented our conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine to the US leader in person and in detail. 3. Following nearly three hours of talks, the White House host has refused to escalate pressure on Russia. At least for now," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, summing up the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation comprised Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.