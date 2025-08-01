MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s regime and its Western sponsors continue tilting the situation in the country by staging the trial of Gagauz autonomy’s head Evghenia Gutsul, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We are witnessing the Sandu regime and its Western sponsors’ continuing to shake the situation inside the country already having turned it unstable, whereas international structures are in no hurry to react to the crackdown on dissidence in Moldova," she said. "It looks like the West is okay with the infringement on the fundamental democratic norms and principles, which has become a characteristic feature of the Sandu regime."