Putin says negotiations are always in demand

VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. Negotiations are always in demand and always important, Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering journalists' questions.

"As for negotiations, negotiations are always in demand and always important. Especially if this implies desire for peace," Putin emphasized, answering a question about how he assesses the progress of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul and their prospects.

On July 23, the third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks took place in Istanbul. The full-fledged negotiations lasted about 40 minutes, during which the parties discussed the positions set out in the draft memorandums. Following the meeting, the parties agreed to exchange not only military personnel, but also civilians. Russia suggested that Ukraine create three online working groups to resolve political, military and humanitarian issues. In addition, Moscow asked Kiev to accept another 3,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as resume short humanitarian pauses on the front line to collect the wounded and the bodies of those killed.