Around 130 UAVs launched across 11 districts of Russia’s Belgorod Region in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, August 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces carried out attacks on 11 districts of Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, deploying 129 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 49 munitions. One civilian was killed and 13 others were injured, according to a statement by regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekino municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the settlement of Shamino, and the villages of Arkhangelskoye, Bershakovo, Voznesenovka, Maksimovka, Meshkovoye, Novaya Tavolzhanka, and Rzhevka came under three separate attacks, during which 17 munitions were launched and 21 drones were deployed. Ten of the UAVs were either intercepted or jammed. As a result of the shelling of Shebekino, one civilian was killed. Four others sustained injuries throughout the day," Gladkov wrote, adding that a cargo vehicle, four passenger cars, and a private home were damaged in the area.

According to the governor, 20 drones were launched over Belgorod District. In the village of Nikolskoye, six civilians were injured. The attack also damaged 16 apartments across three multi-unit residential buildings, eight cars, and a private house. Five drones were launched in Krasnogvardeysky District, where one civilian was injured.

In Krasnoyaruzhsky District, 16 munitions and 13 drones were deployed across eight localities, resulting in injuries to two civilians. A private home and five vehicles sustained damage. The Valuysky and Grayvoronsky districts were targeted with 33 drones and 16 munitions, damaging nine private residences and five vehicles.

In the Volokonovsky and Rakitnyansky districts, six localities came under attack from 23 drones. Ten vehicles, one private house, and a tractor were damaged. Four drones were launched at Novooskolsky District.

In Alekseyevsky and Starooskolsky districts, 10 drones were shot down by air defense systems. No casualties or damage were reported in those areas.