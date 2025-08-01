Six injured in Ukrainian strike on trading pavilions in Kherson Region — governor

GENICHESK, August 1. /TASS/. Six people have suffered injuries in a Ukrainian strike on trading pavilions in the village of Velikiye Kopani, Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"The enemy has once again carried out a despicable attack, targeting retail facilities in Velikiye Kopani. An enemy drone hit trading pavilions just outside of the village. According to preliminary reports, six people were injured," he wrote on Telegram.

The injured have been taken to the hospital in the city of Alyoshki.

This is not the first time the Ukrainian army has targeted civilian infrastructure in Velikiye Kopani. On June 21, an attack on a vegetable market left a civilian injured, and two civilians were injured at the market on July 21.