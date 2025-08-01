IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 60 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov last night, the Defense Ministry said.

Residential buildings were damaged in the Rostov Region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 60 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, from 11:30 p.m. Moscow time on July 31 to 4:10 a.m. Moscow time on August 1 (8:30 p.m - 1:10 a.m. GMT), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, 31 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the Belgorod Region, 12 over the Rostov Region, five over the Krasnodar Region, four over the Black Sea, three over the Voronezh Region, two over the Lipetsk Region, another two over the Tula Region, and one over the Sea of Azov.

Consequences

- Last night, air defenses repelled drone attacks on Russia’s southern Rostov Region, which targeted the cities Taganrog and Novoshakhtinsk, as well as the Myasnikovsky, Rodionovo-Nesvetaisky, Neklinovsky and Tarasovsky districts.

- Residential buildings were damaged in Novoshakhtinsk and the Neklinovsky District; there were no reports of casualties, Acting Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- According to the governor, assistance will be provided to the families whose homes were damaged.

- Experts will examine drone debris, the governor added.