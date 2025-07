Russian, Syrian foreign ministers to hold talks in Moscow on July 31 — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani will hold talks in Moscow on July 31, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On July 31, talks will be held in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs of the Syrian Arab Republic al-Shibani. It is planned to discuss pressing issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as international and regional matters," she said.

Reuters previously reported that the Syrian minister was planning to head to Russia on Thursday.