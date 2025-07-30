MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian regime appears prepared to pay for Western-supplied weapons with its own cultural heritage, stated Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a news briefing. She emphasized that Kiev does not shy away from plundering valuables located within Ukraine’s territory, often exporting them abroad under the pretense of a "rescue operation."

"For instance, in 2023, Sergey Naryshkin, the Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), reported that preparations were underway to remove sacred relics from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra for transfer to European museums. This raises the question: why did Ukraine’s former Culture Minister Alexander Tkachenko vow that not a single sacred artifact would leave the country? Yet, in the same year, numerous icons and religious relics were indeed exported to Europe, with some now displayed in institutions like the Louvre. Will these cultural treasures someday return to Ukraine? Or, as is often the case with colonial powers, will they remain in Western museums? The answer seems clear. The Kiev regime appears willing to barter its national heritage - elements that contribute to its cultural identity - in exchange for Western arms. President Vladimir Zelensky frequently accuses Russia of erasing Ukrainian history, but the sad irony is that his government is itself involved in the systematic removal of its cultural relics," she said.

Zakharova underscored that no amount of propaganda or misinformation can conceal these facts. "The Banderite regime should remember that lies have a remarkable tendency - they have a way of coming to light," she warned. Zakharova concluded with a well-known adage, attributed to either French thinker Denis Diderot or American President Abraham Lincoln: "You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time."