Germany seeks to purge information field from Russian media — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The German government is set to squeeze all Russian media out of the country, part of a broader effort to purge their information field from "objectionable mass media," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We see that the German authorities have taken a course to squeeze the Russian media out of the country. There is no doubt that this is not because of some specific complaints against any particular correspondents. Rest assured that nothing of the kind exists. This is a deliberate desire to clean up the information field, to do this by various methods, including expelling Russian journalists under various pretexts," the diplomat said at a briefing.

"’Why?’ Once again: to clean up the information space from objectionable mass media that are popular, that enjoy authority, and are in demand in the media community."

The diplomat stressed that "official Berlin is actively involved in the repression of Russian journalists via its European Union affiliation, joining all unthinkable sanctions. And it bullies correspondents from Russia based on their nationality. They are expelled from Germany under absurd pretexts, and they are not given visas to work in Germany. They've been dragging their feet on this issue for years," she added.

"For our part, we responsibly declare that we will respond promptly to every case of harassment of our journalists in Germany and will be forced to take symmetrical, asymmetric, and various measures against German correspondents who work in our country and really enjoy all opportunities as journalists. But if it is Germany's choice to take this course, we will respond.".