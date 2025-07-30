Norway grossly breached obligations in fisheries sphere — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Norway sided with anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union in the fisheries sphere contrary to its obligations under bilateral agreements with Russia, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"It is clear that Norway grossly neglects its obligations within the framework of bilateral agreements in effect, including the agreement on mutual relations in the fisheries sphere dated 1976, and there is also a direct violations of decisions of the mixed Russian-Norwegian fisheries commission," she said.

Norway announced on July 10 that it sides with EU sanctions against Russian fishing companies Norebo and Murman Seafood, the Russian diplomat said. The decision stipulates in particular that these vessels will not be allowed to enter territorial waters and ports of mainland Norway and catch fish in the exclusive economic zone of Norway.

"There is nothing new that Norway, which is not formally part of the European Union, almost fully sides with Brussels in issues of pressure on Russia even contrary to the common sense and to the prejudice of its national interests," Zakharova said. "However, Oslo also creatively worked further on the instruction of Russophobe officials from the EU, banning the absolutely legal activity of Russian fishing vessels on reeling in fish reserves managed jointly by Russia and Norway. Norwegian authorities jeopardize not only interests of their own people but the entire mechanism of sustainable management of biological resources of Barents and Norwegian Seas, which rests on Russian-Norwegian interaction in the fishing sphere," she noted.

Meetings of the bilateral fisheries commission were held annually up to now, despite political differences, the spokeswoman said. Total acceptable commercial fish catching volumes are set and national quotas are allocated within its framework, along with coordination of fisheries regulation and control measures and approval of programs on joint research of marine bioresources. "The whole semicentennial experience of commission’s work shows that fish reserves in the region may be preserved only in cooperation with Russia and with consideration of our interests," she stressed.