Russia condemns calls for attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities — MFA

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns calls for attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russia strongly condemns calls for using military strikes to resolve misunderstandings and contradictions regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program," she pointed out.

The diplomat noted that Russia had repeatedly warned against such military escapades, which create threats to stability and security in the Middle East. "We cannot allow military strikes on nuclear sites guaranteed by the IAEA to become commonplace and a routine international practice. Attacks on these kinds of facilities cannot be ignored as they carry devastating risks," Zakharova noted.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that if Iran relaunched its nuclear program, the US would quickly obliterate it.