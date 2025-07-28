Lavrov calls Putin’s upcoming visit to China crucial for preserving historical memory

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. The upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China in September, which will include events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, matters a lot in terms of preserving historical memory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his speech at the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.

"Our relations with the People’s Republic of China are as deep, broad, trusting and strategic as they have ever been. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended our commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory. And in early September, President Putin will travel to China at President Xi’s invitation to take part in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Japanese militarism. These are very important events, including in terms of preserving historical memory and preventing the success of ongoing attempts, by the West and the Japanese alike, to erase the memory of those years," Lavrov said.

At the end of June, Russian Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov stated in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin that President Putin plans to spend four days in China. During the visit, the Russian leader will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, scheduled for August 31-September 1. On September 2, full-scale bilateral negotiations between Russia and China are planned, and on September 3 in Beijing, the presidents of both countries will jointly participate in a celebration dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II.