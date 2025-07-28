SOLNECHOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed the cancellation of famous Russian conductor Valery Gergiev’s planned concert in Italy, saying this is an outrageous decision.

"We’ve always favored universal events, both sports and cultural. <…> Not long ago, Italy cancelled a concert by Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Theater soloists. That’s outrageous," he said at the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.

"Italy, which used to be a cradle of culture, has come by and large under the influence of Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Moreover, there are people in the Italian leadership, who, like, say, Germany, vote against the UN resolution on the inadmissibility of the glorification of Nazism. Germany, Italy, and Japan all vote against it," he noted.

Gergiev was scheduled to perform in Caserta on July 27 as part of the "King's Summer" festival with Salerno's Verdi Philharmonic Orchestra and soloists from the Mariinsky Theater, featuring works by Giuseppe Verdi, Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Maurice Ravel. However, on July 21 the Royal Palace of Caserta administration announced the concert's cancellation. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow strongly condemns discriminatory "cancel culture" attempts by the Italian authorities "under the dictate of Bandera's ideological followers.".