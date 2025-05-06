Russian troops liberate Lysovka community in Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Lysovka in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Lysovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfield, army deployment areas over past day

Russian forces struck a military airfield and deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations in 151 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck infrastructure facilities of a military airfield, workshops producing unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 151 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and eight armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Iskriskovshchina, Rechki, Yablonovka, Yunakovka, Miropolye and Turya in the Sumy Region and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, a tank, eight armored fighting vehicles, 10 engineer obstacle-clearing vehicles, an UR-77 mine clearance vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy artillery guns, including five Western-made weapons in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Podliman, Gorokhovatka and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region and Karpovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns, among them five Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two Kvertus electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy artillery guns and three ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Minkovka, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Konstantinovka and Ivanopolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 275 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 425 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Muravka, Dimitrov, Mirolyubovka, Zverevo, Novosergeyevka and Alekseyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 425 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, among them a British-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system and a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr, Fyodorovka, Volnoye Pole and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, six motor vehicles and five field artillery guns, including two US-made 155mm M198 howitzers in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and an enemy electronic warfare station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandreyevka and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 202 Ukrainian UAVs, four JDAM smart bombs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 202 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four US-made JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed four US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 202 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 55,654 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,175 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,558 multiple rocket launchers, 24,514 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,059 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.