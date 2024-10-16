SCO heads of government discuss common strategy for investment in green energy

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. The heads of government of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) discussed the preparation of a comprehensive plan to attract investment in green energy, according to the final statement adopted following their meeting.

"The heads of delegations noted the proposal to prepare a comprehensive plan to stimulate investment and attract technologies in renewable energy," the document says.

"Taking into account the national interests of the Member States, they will continue to promote the development of a full-scale dialogue on energy issues, practical cooperation among energy producers, transit countries and energy consumers," according to the statement.

On October 16, the 23rd meeting of the Council of Prime Ministers of the SCO member states was held in Pakistan. The next meeting is scheduled in Russia.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was founded on June 15, 2001. Initially, the organization included Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, in 2017 they were joined by India and Pakistan. In 2023, Iran joined the SCO and at this year's summit Belarus became its member.