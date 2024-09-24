Process of SCO expansion to continue thus strengthening its potential — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The process of expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will continue, strengthening its potential, the Russian president's special representative for SCO affairs Bakhtiyer Khakimov said.

"The SCO today is not only ten member states and two observers for now, the SCO also unites 14 dialogue partners. <…> Naturally, the expansion process will continue thus, strengthening the SCO potential," he told a roundtable via video link.

"[Russia’s] foreign policy concept, which was approved last March, clearly determines the task of raising the role and potential of the SCO," Khakimov said, adding that amid the current environment the Eurasian continent is becoming an engine of the global development.