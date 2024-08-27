Presidential aide highlights need to improve combat readiness of Russia’s Navy

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia needs to improve the combat readiness of the country’s Navy amid a worsening geopolitical situation, Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board, said.

"As a major naval power, Russia is interested in ensuring strategic stability at sea. However, high military and political tensions across the world's seas point to the need to expand the capacity and improve the combat readiness of the Navy," he said at a Maritime Board meeting.

According to Patrushev, achieving this goal requires improving the advanced shape of the Navy and amending documents related to strategic planning, including those providing for the development of the ship-building industry.