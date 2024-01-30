Russia checking reports about US’ plans to deploy nukes in UK — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia is aware of the United States’ plans to station nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom and is verifying this information, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have heard such reports, and we are looking into their origin and authenticity," he told a news conference.

"We consider all the nuclear weapons of these three NATO nations (the United States, United Kingdom, and France - TASS) a single nuclear arsenal and build our plans for ensuring Russia’s security correspondingly. The configuration of this arsenal may change but the essence doesn’t. I can assure you that we are taking this into account in our planning," Lavrov stressed.

According to the British Daily Telegraph newspaper, its journalists have found in Pentagon documents new references to a plan that may provide for the deployment of nuclear arms at the Royal Air Force base Lakenheath, a US-operated military base in Suffolk, England, UK. The newspaper said that unredacted Pentagon documents that were posted on government procurements websites this week and in August 2023 speak to the need to buy additional ballistic defense means and hydraulic ramps as part of preparations for an upcoming nuclear mission in Great Britain.