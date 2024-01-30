All BRICS member countries benefit from organization's expansion — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The expansion of BRICS by five new member states since January 1 will benefit all countries belonging to the intergovernmental group and is contributing to building a more equitable, multipolar world order, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who serves as Russia's "sherpa," or high-level representative, within BRICS, said.

"In January 2024, five new countries - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia - became full members of BRICS. It is an honor for me to welcome you to the BRICS family. We believe that all our countries will benefit from this major step, which can easily be called a turning point in the history of our organization. The expansion of BRICS will contribute to building a new, more equal and fairer, multipolar world order, which will reflect the reality of the international arena better and enable the developing world to be more assertive. It will also enhance the role of countries with emerging markets and developing countries within the global decision-making process," the deputy foreign minister said at a meeting of the group's sherpas and sous-sherpas held under Russia’s chairmanship.

Ryabkov reiterated Russia's commitment to preserving the BRICS spirit, ensuring continuity and consistency of cooperation within the group.

The BRICS group has expanded twice since its creation in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the four founding nations. In August 2023, six more countries, including Argentina, were invited to become BRICS members at the conclusion of the Johannesburg summit. However, Buenos Aires declined the invitation in late December of last year. Meanwhile, the remaining five new members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia - became full-fledged members and fully joined in BRICS’ activities on January 1, 2024.