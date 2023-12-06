Special op to continue, Russia needs to attain goals — Kremlin spokesman

RIYADH, December 7. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation is underway, it is crucial for Russia to accomplish its goals, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As far as Russia is concerned, we have reiterated at any level, including the highest one - President [Vladimir] Putin - that the crucial thing for us is to achieve our goals. It is more preferable to accomplish them through political and diplomatic efforts. All the attempts to do so, every possible attempt, had been made before February 24, 2022. However, after all those attempts were turned down, there were only the methods of a special military operation left, which is continuing now," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.