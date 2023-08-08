US should not try to disrupt Russia-Georgia ties — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, August 8. /TASS/. The US government must stop attempting to destabilize relations between Russia and Georgia, as well as drop the accusations and threats of sanctions, according to Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov.

"If the Biden Administration is truly committed to ensuring peace in the region, then it must drop the accusations and threats of sanctions against Russia. As well as not try to disrupt the establishing ties between our country and Georgia. It is important to focus on practical activities within the framework of the International Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus. First of all, work towards concluding a legally binding agreement of Tbilisi with Sukhum and Tskhinval on the non-use of force. It is not time to whip up tension, which is what the United States is doing now," he said.

Talking about the statement by the US State Department marking the anniversary of the August 2008 events in the South Caucasus, Antonov said, "This is a striking example of how the United States is deliberately turning the situation upside down. The goal is clear, i.e. to distort the truth about that tragedy and put the blame on Russia. However, the facts confirm that the entire responsibility for those developments lies with Saakashvili, the former President of Georgia. It was on his criminal order that a full-scale war was unleashed against the people of South Ossetia.

"It is high time Washington admitted that this inhumane decision was also the result of a misguided policy conducted by the United States. After all, it was the West who brought to power, and then zealously supported the odious regime of Saakashvili. And still is continuing to lobby for the interests of this figure, as recently confirmed by the US Ministry of Justice," the ambassador added.