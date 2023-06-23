Russia has no ulterior motives in developing relations with African countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia is developing constructive relations with African states, and they are in no way aimed at harming third countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, Russia is developing good, constructive relations based on mutual respect, on mutual consideration for each other's concerns and problems, with all African countries," Peskov said, commenting on the remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron, who accused Russia of being a destabilizing force in Africa.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "these relations are in no way directed and cannot be directed against third countries." Peskov pointed out that the Kremlin "would not like these relations to become a matter of concern for anyone."

Earlier, Macron said in an interview with France 24 that Russia is "a power that, using private militias, is taking a path toward destabilizing Africa." In his opinion, "by its own choice, Russia is playing a role that does not benefit the global community."