Lavrov: Russia does not rule out that West will block its initiative on Nord Streams at UN

SOCHI, March 23. /TASS/. Russia does not rule out that Western countries will block Moscow’s draft resolution calling for an investigation into the Nord Streams explosions in the UN Security Council, but by doing so they will admit that they have something to hide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council asking Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] to organize an impartial, objective, transparent investigation [into the Nord Streams explosions] with participation of many international experts. China supports us, but the Americans reacted very nervously, their behavior even resembles panic fear. They immediately began gathering, along with their satellites, a group of countries whom they expect to force to vote against our resolution," the Russian top diplomat said at a press conference following talks with his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro.

"I don't rule out that they might even succeed, I mean, get enough votes to block this initiative. But then they would just let everyone see that there is something to hide. This will confirm the objectivity of the information presented by Seymour Hersh," the Russian top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, Hersh remains in contact with his sources and may provide additional materials in the future. "But I repeat that this should in no way affect the work of the Security Council, which has its own duties and powers, and it should fully implement them in this case. We will pursue the truth," the top diplomat pointed out.