DONETSK, January 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 170 casualties in battles with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Tuesday.

"The following enemy armaments and military hardware were destroyed: two T-64BV tanks and three 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns. The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 170 personnel," the press office said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

In the past 24 hours, DPR people’s militia forces also destroyed four 155mm M777 towed howitzers and 19 armored and motor vehicles, it said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Kiev regime’s troops bombarded three DPR communities, killing one and wounding three other civilians, the press office reported.