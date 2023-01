DONETSK, January 9. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated the Bakhmutskoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said in a statement on Telegram on Monday.

"As of January 9, 2023, Bakhmutskoye was liberated in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

The Bakhmutskoye settlement is located south of Soledar near the city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine).