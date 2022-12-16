EU approves 9th package of sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union has officially approved the ninth package of individual and economic sanctions against Russia in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, the Council of the EU announced on Friday.

At the same time, as explained in the statement, the European Union approved the unfreezing of the assets of "certain individuals" from Russia engaged in trade in agricultural and food products, including grain and fertilizers, which was one of the conditions for extending the grain deal.

In the near future, the decision of the Council is expected to be published in the "Official Journal of the EU" with the names of the legal entities and individuals who have been blacklisted, after which the new sanctions will go into effect.

Assets unfreeze for grain shipments

"In view of the Union’s determined stance to avoid and combat food insecurity around the world, and in order to avoid disruptions in the payment channels for agricultural products, it was decided to introduce a new derogation allowing to unfreeze assets of, and to make funds and economic resources available to, certain individuals who held a significant role in international trade in agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilizers, prior to their listing," the document says.

None of the measures adopted in view of Russia’s actions in Ukraine target "in any way the trade in agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilizers, between third countries and Russia," according to the document.

Earlier, the EUobserver portal reported, citing unnamed diplomats, that the EU would provide sanctions relief for the founders and shareholders of companies, including former ones engaged in the production of fertilizers: Andrey Melnichenko (EuroChem) and his wife, Andrey Guryev (Phosagro), Vyacheslav Kantor (Akron), Dmitry Mazepin (Uralchem and Uralkali) and Vadim Moshkovich (Rusagro).

In March, the European Union imposed personal sanctions against the management of leading Russian fertilizer producers and exporters, as a result of which these companies faced problems with chartering ships, getting insurance and making payments, etc.

Facilitating the promotion of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets is spelled out in a memorandum signed as part of the grain deal concluded on July 22 in Istanbul between the Russian Federation and the UN

Aviation and space industry

According to the document, "the EU will expand the export ban on aviation and the space industry related goods and technology to include aircraft engines and their parts. This prohibition will apply to both manned and unmanned aircrafts, meaning that from now on there will be a ban on the direct exports of drone engines to Russia and any third country that could supply drones to Russia."

Mining and energy sectors

"The EU will expand the prohibition targeting new investments in the Russian energy sector by additionally prohibiting new investments in the Russian mining sector, with the exception of mining and quarrying activities involving certain critical raw materials," the document says.

Ban on holding posts in Russian governing bodies

The EU has banned its citizens from holding any posts in the governing bodies of all Russian State-owned or controlled legal persons, entities or bodies located in Russia.

The ninth package of sanctions also introduces a "ban on the provision of EU advertising, market research and public opinion polling services, as well as product testing and technical inspection services to the Russian Federation."

Another three banks and four TV channels

"The EU will impose an asset freeze against two additional Russian banks and add the Russian Regional Development Bank to the list of Russian State-owned or controlled entities that are subject to a full transaction ban," the document says. In addition to that, the Council initiated a process for suspending the broadcasting licenses of four additional media outlets: NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN TV and Pervyi Kanal.

Blacklist extension

On Friday Deputy Head of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said that the blacklist includes 168 companies from the Russian military-industrial complex, energy and mining sectors.

Prior to this, the European Commission announced that the restrictions would affect 169 companies. However, during the discussion between the EU countries, the sanctions package was adjusted. It is unknown what company was not included in the blacklist. After the ninth package of sanctions comes into force, the number of legal entities on the blacklist will increase to 410.

The sanctions also target about 200 individuals, the head of the European Commission, Usrula von der Leyen, said earlier. They are military, officials, and politicians. The names of the persons included in the blacklist will become known after the publication of the package. EUobserver previously claimed that it included presenters Boris Korchevnikov and Marina Kim, singer Grigory Leps, writer and blogger Dmitry Puchkov, known under the pseudonym Goblin, and film director Nikita Mikhalkov.