Russian diplomat slams Poland’s decision to recognize Russia as ‘sponsor of terrorism’

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Wednesday’s decision by Poland’s Sejm to recognize Russia as a "country that supports terrorism" was made on orders from Western countries conducting an anti-Russian campaign, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The lower house of the Polish Parliament approved a resolution declaring Russia, as they say, a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’. <…> This unfriendly step is part of an ordered information and political campaign conducted by the West against our country," the diplomat noted.

She stressed that "this is the same cliche, the same label that the West slaps on everyone who disagrees with them, against whom they conduct similar campaigns." "It is precisely US-led Western countries that are using such labels as a ‘terrorist state’, a ‘terrorist regime’ or a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ to brand unwanted rivals in order to legitimize unilateral enforcement measures introduced against them which contradict the principle of sovereign equality," the spokeswoman noted.

According to the diplomat, "the Polish side, using Spokesperson of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator Stanislaw Zaryn as a mouthpiece, routinely reacts to Russian and foreign media accusations that Poland is planning to annex western Ukrainian lands, claiming this is just misinformation spread by Russian propaganda in order to drive a wedge between the Poles and the Ukrainians."

"I would like to reiterate that everything that I voiced today, we have been voicing repeatedly, stating obvious facts. These are the facts, nobody is hiding them, we have simply been listing them. It is a bit strange of the Polish side to deny them," the spokeswoman noted. "Yet, that said, it seems to me that it is perfectly logical that in order to mask their absolutely illegitimate, patently illegal plans, they are making up yet another story about looking the other way and branding as enemies those who, from their point of view, may help them avoid having to explain their actions," she added.